Coder Profile

17-05-2018
Lessons from my first developer interview
Wrote a post
Saved
Name: Jan Chen
Coding for: 18 months
Goal: Work as a front end developer
Profile Strength: Strong
1 of 3
I spent a long time on the design of this calendar, as I wanted it to look really slick. I used the unsplash API to pull in a relevant image for each month and added a cool CSS animation when changing pages. I used Vue.js - my front end framework of choice - and used what little I know of Node, Express, and Postgres on the back end to allow calendar dates to be saved. I would like to try adding push notification reminders next.
2 of 3
I used the Pokéapi to build a basic Pokédex, which allows you to view different Pokémon's stats, check out their abilities, and sort by type. I built the UI using Sass, and tried to get it as close to a 'real' Pokédex as possible. I used Vue.js as a front-end framework. There's currently no back end, but I'd like to add one in future to allow you to save Pokémon to your own list.
3 of 3
This was a group project that I took part in with 3 other new developers to build a clone of the popular photo sharing site Unsplash. The project used a Rails back end, with Vue.js on the front. I worked as a front end developer on the project, and was responsible for building out the UI of the site using Sass, as well as working with the other front end developer on the Vue components and API calls. The project took 6 weeks to complete, with us all balancing our time with family and work commitments.
01-04-2018 - 14-05-2018
I worked along with 3 other new developers on a group project to build a clone of the popular photo sharing website Unsplash. I worked on the front end of the site, building out the UI in HTML and Sass, and working with another developer on using Vue.js as the front end framework.
Working on a large scale project with other developers was very different from anything I'd done before, and the experience really developed my skills - especially communication. I learned the value of Git, and gained an insight into the requirements of working in a real development team.
02-02-2018 - 28-02-2018
I managed to secure a week long placement at London startup, Companify, which provides a one-size-fits-all, B2B SaaS product that solves every operational problem you can think of.
During the week I spent a lot of time shadowing one of the senior developers, and worked on some smaller pieces such as some new UI components they were developing. It was a fantastic experience to see the day to day workings of a professional development team, and it confirmed for me that that is the environment I want to work in.
17-02-2018
This Udemy course is provides a thorough overview of using Vue.js in a modern web app. It covers the theory behind Vue, how to build advanced SPAs, how to manage state using Vuex, and how to use tools such as webpack.
09-01-2018
Free Code Camp has become a staple resource for anyone wanting to learn Javascript, and I am proud to say that I completed the Front End Certificate at the beginning of this year. The excercises, challenges and projects were perfect for practising everything I had been learning, and the program really cemented my JS skills.
12-12-2017
Over the last two months of 2017, I completed the Full Stack Javascript Track on Treehouse, which takes you through from the very basic of Javscript - loops, arrays etc. - to more advanced concepts and using Javascript on the server. It gave me a great overview of the modern JavaScript environment, and was a good base on which to learn Vue.js.
23-12-2017
Treehouse's Full Stack Javscript Track is now complete - hoping to finish the FCC front end certificate early in the new year.
