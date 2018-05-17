Coder Profile

Menu

Name: Jan Chen

Coding for: 18 months

Goal: Work as a front end developer

  • JavaScript
  • React
  • Sass

Profile Strength: Strong

Jan Chen

London

  • JavaScript
  • Vue.Js
  • Sass
Profile Strength: Strong

About me
Why I learnt to code
Where I want to go
I’m Jan, 29 years old, from London. After a fun but less than fruitful humanities degree, I’ve spent the last 8 years drifting through a series of jobs with titles like ‘Project Officer’, ‘Account Executive’, and ‘Senior Manager’ - despite never making it to a middle-rung salary. I live with my girlfriend and young son in one of the less fashionable parts of London, and I wake up each morning to a coffee and an hour of coding practice before work. Every spare minute I get I'm writing code, because I know that's the only way I'm going to get where I want to be.
Calendar

I spent a long time on the design of this calendar, as I wanted it to look really slick. I used the unsplash API to pull in a relevant image for each month and added a cool CSS animation when changing pages. I used Vue.js - my front end framework of choice - and used what little I know of Node, Express, and Postgres on the back end to allow calendar dates to be saved. I would like to try adding push notification reminders next.

Vue.js
Node
Sass
Express
Postgres
Pokédex

I used the Pokéapi to build a basic Pokédex, which allows you to view different Pokémon's stats, check out their abilities, and sort by type. I built the UI using Sass, and tried to get it as close to a 'real' Pokédex as possible. I used Vue.js as a front-end framework. There's currently no back end, but I'd like to add one in future to allow you to save Pokémon to your own list.

Javascript
Sass
Vue.js
Unsplash Clone

This was a group project that I took part in with 3 other new developers to build a clone of the popular photo sharing site Unsplash. The project used a Rails back end, with Vue.js on the front. I worked as a front end developer on the project, and was responsible for building out the UI of the site using Sass, as well as working with the other front end developer on the Vue components and API calls. The project took 6 weeks to complete, with us all balancing our time with family and work commitments.

Sass
Vue.js
Javascript
Experience

Group project: Build an Unsplash clone.

01-04-2018 - 14-05-2018

I worked along with 3 other new developers on a group project to build a clone of the popular photo sharing website Unsplash. I worked on the front end of the site, building out the UI in HTML and Sass, and working with another developer on using Vue.js as the front end framework.

Working on a large scale project with other developers was very different from anything I'd done before, and the experience really developed my skills - especially communication. I learned the value of Git, and gained an insight into the requirements of working in a real development team.

One week internship at Companify

02-02-2018 - 28-02-2018

I managed to secure a week long placement at London startup, Companify, which provides a one-size-fits-all, B2B SaaS product that solves every operational problem you can think of.

During the week I spent a lot of time shadowing one of the senior developers, and worked on some smaller pieces such as some new UI components they were developing. It was a fantastic experience to see the day to day workings of a professional development team, and it confirmed for me that that is the environment I want to work in.

Achievements / Qualifications

Vue JS 2: From Beginner to Professional

17-02-2018

This Udemy course is provides a thorough overview of using Vue.js in a modern web app. It covers the theory behind Vue, how to build advanced SPAs, how to manage state using Vuex, and how to use tools such as webpack.

FCC: Front End Developer Certificate

09-01-2018

Free Code Camp has become a staple resource for anyone wanting to learn Javascript, and I am proud to say that I completed the Front End Certificate at the beginning of this year. The excercises, challenges and projects were perfect for practising everything I had been learning, and the program really cemented my JS skills.

Treehouse: Full Stack Javascript Track

12-12-2017

Over the last two months of 2017, I completed the Full Stack Javascript Track on Treehouse, which takes you through from the very basic of Javscript - loops, arrays etc. - to more advanced concepts and using Javascript on the server. It gave me a great overview of the modern JavaScript environment, and was a good base on which to learn Vue.js.

Posts

  • Lessons from my first developer interview.
    15-04-2018
    Medium
  • Step by step: How we built a clone of Unsplash.
    09-03-2018
    Medium
  • How learning to code will set you free.
    05-02-2018
    Medium
Events

  • Hackney Coders
    01-05-2018
    Hackney
  • Learn to code on a shoestring
    17-04-2018
    Shoreditch
  • Beginners React Workshop
    21-03-2018
    London
